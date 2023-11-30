Dashed Dreams: Swiss Take Stock Of Failed Bid To Host Winter Olympics

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The International Olympic Committee, with its headquarters overlooking Lake Geneva, handed Switzerland a double loss on Wednesday. The sports body dismissed its bids for both the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games and retained France and Salt Lake City in the United States, respectively, as the sole remaining candidates. The final decision on hosting, scheduled for next summer, will be a mere formality.

The decision has sparked disappointment and rumination in Switzerland. Soon after the announcement, former sports minister Adolf Ogi was on the airwaves expressing shock.

“It's incomprehensible,” he toldExternal link Swiss public radio RTS.“Yes, it's a slap for Switzerland. I'm really disappointed, as in my view we had everything to organise these Games.”

Minister in charge of sports for canton Valais, Frédéric Favre, a supporter of the Swiss bid, said“disappointment is the overriding feeling”. But he also pointed to a silver lining: despite rejecting its bids, the IOC is inviting the small Alpine country to a“privileged dialogue” on hosting in 2038.

The Swiss sports minister, Viola Amherd, focusedExternal link exclusively on this bright side, telling public television SRF she was pleased about the possibility of hosting – in 14 years' time.

“When you see how big an Olympic candidacy and the event is, I'm not unhappy that we're being given a little bit more time,” she said.

Lack of political guarantees

The decision to bid for the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games was relatively recent. Swiss Olympic began a feasibility study into hosting the Games in March and agreed just five days ago to officially launch the two bids.

“Those six months would have been better spent getting the support in principle of the government and parliament, which is lacking in comparison to the Swedish and French bids,” Jean-Loup Chappelet, a former IOC executive and an emeritus professor at the University of Lausanne, commentedExternal link in the pages of Le Temps.

This gap in political support was a clear weakness in the Swiss bids, according to the Tages-Anzeiger. The French candidacy, it said, had the full backing of President Emmanuel Macron, who had pledged state financial support.

In Switzerland, on the other hand, the IOC was facing the spectre of a referendum, central to the country's democratic process but representing“a great risk” for the international body, the newspaper added.

Several Swiss attempts to host the Winter Olympics in recent times – such as a joint bid by St Moritz and Davos for 2022 and canton Valais for 2026 – have failed at the ballot box.