EQS-News: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Contract

Wolftank Group secures multi-million euro deal for pioneering hydrogen train refueling in Northern Italy

30.11.2023 / 11:42 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release













Innsbruck, 30 November 2023

Wolftank Group secures multi-million euro deal for pioneering hydrogen train refueling in Northern Italy Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), specializing in energy and environmental technologies, has

obtained

a

major contract from Siram Veolia to design and build a hydrogen refueling infrastructure for a railway company near Lake Iseo in northern Italy,

on a total tender base of EUR 19.5 mn. This significant order assigned by Siram Veolia marks another milestone in Wolftank Group's growing portfolio in public transport refueling. Following the major order by TPER , an Italian public transport provider, for hydrogen bus refueling in the Emilia Romagna region, Wolftank Group continues to demonstrate its leadership and innovation in hydrogen fueling solutions. The new project involves the design and construction of a state-of-the-art hydrogen refueling plant for trains using Wolftank Group's advanced technologies and software solutions. The first hydrogen-powered train is expected to be delivered in 2024, with five more trains operational by spring 2025. The facility is expected to be fully operational by April 2025. Leveraging years of expertise, Wolftank Group has positioned itself as a European pioneer in hydrogen refueling infrastructure. This includes the establishment of Italy's first fast refueling hydrogen station for buses and the provision of mobile hydrogen refueling solutions as well as backup systems for telecommunications. The Group's expertise was recently showcased during the test run of the first hydrogen train in Bavaria , where Wolftank Group managed the refueling process. "Supported by EU infrastructure funds, we are witnessing the beginning of a hydrogen revolution across Europe. The production of green hydrogen is in full swing, as is the construction of hydrogen-powered vehicles. The last step - refueling - is increasingly gaining importance. We offer optimal solutions, currently focusing on buses, trucks and now trains. This contract, which accounts for about half of the total volume of the tender, strengthens our leading position in this area," says Peter Werth, CEO of Wolftank Group. "We are also seeing a surge in orders in the field of intralogistics. The use of hydrogen-powered forklifts is on the rise as the industry aims to reduce the CO2 footprint of industrially manufactured products." Wolftank Group's commitment to sustainability and innovation continues to drive its success in the rapidly evolving hydrogen fuel sector, positioning the company at the forefront of Europe's green energy transition.



About Wolftank Group

Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. For this, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Further information: Contact:

Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG

phone: +43 (512) 345726

email: ... Disclaimer:

This communication contains forward-looking statements based on current knowledge, expectations, and projections of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG's management about the future. All statements are subject to potentially uncertain assumptions and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements can be identified using words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "assume" or similar. Consequently, statements relating to the future are only valid at the time they are made. The Company does not assume any obligation to adjust, correct or monitor statements made in this communication in the future.



30.11.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG.

Language: English Company: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Grabenweg 58 6020 Innsbruck Austria Phone: +43 512 345726 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6 WKN: A2PBHR Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF) EQS News ID: 1785319

Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA

End of News EQS News Service