Willkie Advises PSG In A Further Investment In Sport Alliance Gmbh

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP advised PSG in a further growth investment in Sport Alliance GmbH, a Hamburg-based provider of innovative software solutions and services to gyms and fitness suites, with new commitments totaling $100m. The investment will be used to help accelerate growth internationally. This follows PSG's initial $65m investment in Sport Alliance in 2021.

Sport Alliance's objective is to take the sports and fitness training industry to a new level with cloud-based and digital software solutions. The company has over 8,000 sports and health facilities customers and over 5.2 million users of its app solutions. PSG is a growth equity firm focused on software and technology-enabled services companies.

Transaction Advisors

The Willkie team was led by partner Dr.

Axel Wahl and counsel Dr.

Florian Dendl (both Corporate/M&A, Frankfurt) and included partners Dr.

Bettina Bokeloh and Dr.

Patrick Meiisel (both Tax, Frankfurt), counsels Wulf Kring (Tax, Frankfurt) and Martin Waśkowski (Labor Law, Frankfurt) as well as associates Dr.

Johanna Thieme and Melina Terwesten (both Corporate & Financial Services, Frankfurt).

