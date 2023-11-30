|
EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Share Buyback
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Results of the Share Buy-back Offer
30.11.2023 / 18:59 CET/CEST
CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102
254
Press Release - Corporate News
Luxembourg, 30 November 2023
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Results of the Share Buy-back Offer
On 20 November 2023, CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“ CPIPG ” or the“ Company ”) announced the intention to purchase up to 105,000,000 shares under CPIPG's share buy-back programme (the " Offer ").
At the closing of the Offer period, shareholders of the Company presented a total of 85,327,468 shares for tender at a price of €0.932 per share for a total of about €79.5 million. Approximately 84.2 million shares were tendered by Clerius Properties (Apollo), with a small amount tendered by management. CPIPG's primary shareholder, Radovan Vitek, did not tender any shares.
The Company believes that consistency is key as we establish a track record as an equity issuer, which is important as the group keeps all options open to reduce leverage. While the Company's distribution policy calls for distributing 65% of consolidated FFO1, for 2023 the distribution ratio was prudently reduced to 25% with the actual distribution around 20% of FFO1.
In line with the terms of the Offer, the Company anticipates the signing of share transfer agreements on 5 December 2023. The Company will announce the completion of the buy-back upon the acquisition of the tendered shares.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
