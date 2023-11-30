EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Share Buyback

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Results of the Share Buy-back Offer

30.11.2023 / 18:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102

254

































































Press Release - Corporate News



Luxembourg, 30 November 2023



CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Results of the Share Buy-back Offer



On 20 November 2023, CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“ CPIPG ” or the“ Company ”) announced the intention to purchase up to 105,000,000 shares under CPIPG's share buy-back programme (the " Offer ").



At the closing of the Offer period, shareholders of the Company presented a total of 85,327,468 shares for tender at a price of €0.932 per share for a total of about €79.5 million. Approximately 84.2 million shares were tendered by Clerius Properties (Apollo), with a small amount tendered by management. CPIPG's primary shareholder, Radovan Vitek, did not tender any shares.



The Company believes that consistency is key as we establish a track record as an equity issuer, which is important as the group keeps all options open to reduce leverage. While the Company's distribution policy calls for distributing 65% of consolidated FFO1, for 2023 the distribution ratio was prudently reduced to 25% with the actual distribution around 20% of FFO1.



In line with the terms of the Offer, the Company anticipates the signing of share transfer agreements on 5 December 2023. The Company will announce the completion of the buy-back upon the acquisition of the tendered shares.



For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer

...

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website:



Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn

30.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +352 264 767 1 Fax: +352 264 767 67 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: LU0251710041 WKN: A0JL4D Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1786997



End of News EQS News Service