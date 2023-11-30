CITI To Co-Host Upcoming Plenary Meet On International Cotton Advisory Committee In Mumbai

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 30 (KNN) The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, will co-host the 81st Plenary Meeting of the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) scheduled to take place in Mumbai from 2-5 December 2023.



The Government of India, Ministry of Textiles is hosting the 81st Plenary Meeting of the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) in Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai through the Office of Textile Commissioner in association with the Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCI), the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) and the Cotton Association of India (CAI).

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Textiles, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Commerce & Industry, will inaugurate the meeting, marking a significant moment for the textile industry. His presence reflects the government's commitment to fostering international collaboration and promoting the growth of the cotton sector.



The 81st ICAC Plenary Meeting is anticipated to draw over 400 delegates from 35 countries, bringing together key stakeholders, industry experts, and policymakers to discuss and address challenges and opportunities within the global cotton market. This is also the 5th time that the ICAC Plenary Meeting is being held in India in the last 6 decades.



The event will feature sessions covering a wide range of topics, including market trends, technological advancements, and sustainable practices, offering delegates a comprehensive view of the current state and future prospects of the cotton industry.



The ICAC is a global forum that brings together cotton-producing and consuming countries, international organizations, and the private sector to discuss and address issues facing the world cotton industry. This prestigious event provides a platform for stakeholders to engage in dialogue, exchange knowledge, and collaborate on strategies to promote sustainability and growth in the cotton sector.



The event will give India a unique opportunity to showcase the strength, growth, and resilience of the cotton-based textile industry in India.

It will also allow sharing of case studies, success stories, and inventive steps of small and marginal farmers; highlight local initiatives for enhancing productivity, sustainability through Carbon sequestration: recent breakthroughs; pest management strategies, advancements in water management for Cotton and Textile Value chain;

quality assurance and traceability; harmonizing the certification regimes.

CITI and the Ministry of Textiles express their enthusiasm for the opportunity to co-host this significant gathering, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in addressing challenges and fostering innovation within the cotton industry.



(KNN Bureau)