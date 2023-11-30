Maharashtra's Industry Minister Urges Centre To Set Up Defence Park In Nashik

(MENAFN- KNN India) Nashik, Nov 30 (KNN) Maharashtra's industry minister Uday Samant has urged the central government to set up the proposed defence park in Nashik.

The industries minister has written to defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal

in this regard.

"Nashik has all the facilities required to establish the defence park. The city houses the School of Artillery, Air Force Station, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL)," Samant said.

Recently, Nashik Member of Parliament Hemant Godse met Samant and requested him to pursue the issue with the Centre so that the project comes to Nashik

Godse said the state government has recommended the central government to set up the defence park in Nashik as it is favourable for the project.

"I have been pursuing the issue for the past two years and state industries minister Uday Samant has taken cognizance of the same by sending letters to the defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal,"Godse said.

He added that the Centre has already announced a defence innovation centre Nashik and the project is already in process. The Centre will provide a platform to the start-ups and innovators in the field of defence innovation.

Manish Rawal, chairman of the aviation committee of Ambad Industries & Manufacturers' Association (AIMA), said that Nashik will definitely benefit if the Defence Park is set up here.

"The proposed Defence Park will attract large industries from the defence sector in Nashik and will also generate employment opportunities and vendor base. Moreover, it will also boost economic activities in Nashik," Rawal said.

(KNN Bureau)