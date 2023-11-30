Odisha To Launch NUA Scheme For District-Specific Skill Development

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneswar, Nov 30 (KNN) Odisha government has decided to launch the district-specific skill development programmes under the newly launched Nutana Unnata Abhilasa (NUA) Odisha scheme.

With an outlay of Rs 385 crore, the scheme aims at skilling at least one lakh youth in emerging trades annually over the next three years.

At the second steering committee meeting chaired by principal secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education Usha Padhee here on Wednesday, it was decided to formulate district-specific skill development programmes and launch special projects based on the potential of workforce at district level.

The district-level projects have been carefully curated to address specific challenges within each district, underscore NUA Odisha's commitment to creating impactful and sustainable change.

“The initiatives discussed during the meeting are poised to transform Odisha into a hub of skilled professionals. The district level approach will be a catalyst for inclusive growth,” an official said.

NUA Odisha is an attempt to take skill training to the grassroots with an aim to tap the latent potential of every district, fostering a robust and diverse workforce. It will also help bridge the skill gap by utilising new-age technologies in traditional sectors like handicraft, handloom and agriculture.

