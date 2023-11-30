1 In 4 Don't Feel Like Adults Until They Reach This Age

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Joseph Staples // SWNS

NEWS COPY W/ VIDEO + INFOGRAPHIC

One in four Americans“don't feel like adults” until they hit their late 20s, according to a new study.

The poll of 2,000 US adults found another 6% said it took them until their mid-30s before they began to feel like adults.

This data comes in as many admit to enjoying the mundane,“adult” tasks in their lives, such as shopping for groceries (65%), balancing their budget (62%), doing dishes (60%), laundry (57%) and vacuuming (56%).

And a large majority (91%) enjoy tasks they'd be afraid to admit they like to others - doing dishes (40%), balancing their budget (39%) and vacuuming (37%).





When examining generational differences, Gen Z was the most afraid to admit they like vacuuming (62%), while millennials' guilty pleasure is doing dishes (40%) and Gen X has a deep appreciation for grocery shopping (44%).

Baby boomers were the most unafraid of admitting they enjoy doing boring tasks (43%).

Commissioned by LG Electronics and conducted by OnePoll, the results found the average person does the boring,“adulting” tasks they enjoy eight times per week and 67% get bothered when the things they get excited about are seen as“boring” by other people.

Nearly half (49%) have come across a group of people who are just as interested in the same“adulting” tasks that they are, and usually come across these groups through in-person social groups (70%), social media (60%) and online forums (53%).

Three-quarters (74%) said cleaning their home is one such enjoyable task - 77% even claimed cleaning was therapeutic for them.

Eighty-three percent said it's“satisfying” when they've finished cleaning their home, and that they often feel a sense of happiness (24%), calmness (23%) and accomplishment (21%).

The most satisfying rooms to clean are the living room (24%), kitchen (21%) and dining room (18%).

“So many people misunderstand 'adulting' tasks as 'boring' tasks,” said Josie Salazar, director of brand marketing – living at LG Electronics.“But we're finding the opposite is true - people enjoy taking care of the small things in their lives. Even a simple task, like vacuuming, can leave a person feeling a sense of satisfaction and clarity. The physical feeling of a clean floor can cause people to gain an appreciation for things that make the mundane parts of our routines enjoyable and convenient.”

The poll also found Americans get excited when they shop for items that are a part of their“boring” adulting tasks.

Many get excited to buy new appliances (58%), dishes and silverware (47%) and stationary (42%). A quarter (26%) take joy in shopping for a new vacuum.

Just over half (51%) said they're likely to buy something“adult” for themselves this holiday season that others might see as boring.

They also shared the boring gifts they'd love to receive: new appliances (52%), dishes and silverware (46%), stationary (40%), vacuums (35%) and groceries (32%).

“Having fun with 'boring' tasks is a trend we're seeing gain traction this year,” continued Josie.“It will be very interesting to see how many will enjoy indulging in their favorite tasks this holiday season and into 2024.”

TOP 13“BORING” TASKS AMERICANS LOVE DOING

Shopping for groceries - 65%Balancing my budget - 62%Doing dishes - 60%Laundry - 57%Vacuuming - 56%Cleaning/sanitizing the home - 55%Picking up messes around the home - 46%Cooking for yourself - 37%Cooking for family/others - 37%Yard work - 36%Planning your meals - 35%Paying bills - 32%Scheduling appointments - 32%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by LG Electronics between October 24 and October 25 , 2023 . It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).