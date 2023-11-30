Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GTD0) CEO Discusses Casino Hacks On New To The Street Segment, How Sekurmail Can Help

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Caesars and MGM Resorts recently experienced a homegrown attack that compromised data and cost each company tens of millions of dollars

Casinos and other businesses often store data, including names, addresses, and other private information, all of it potentially subject to hacks, in spite of assumed protections Sekur Private Data offers a suite of superior protective products, with encrypted emails, secure messengers, and strong communication tools, all utilizing Swiss-based servers designed to safeguard information

The gaming industry in the United States has been shown to be targets of successful cyber-attacks. Two recent attacks against Caesars and MGM Resorts have left the companies paying out tens of millions of dollars to regain control of their systems, leaving patrons' information vulnerable during the attack ( ). This past week on

New to the Street, internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Alain Ghiai, CEO of

Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GTD0) , a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications, and multi-media journalist Ana Berry, discussed the significance of the casino's stolen data ( ).

According to the segment, the attack occurred from a source within the United States, and the FBI is still investigating the crime. They hypothesize that the hackers are selling the data stolen on the Dark Web. The initial attack appears to have come from an email, and most casinos and other businesses use...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SWISF are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN