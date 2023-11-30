Greenenergybreaks Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) Announces Completion Of Continental Envelope Solar Facility

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Correlate Energy (OTCQB: CIPI) , a growth-oriented distributed energy company, has completed construction of one of Illinois' largest rooftop, solar-power facilities. The project is located at Continental Envelope's manufacturing plant in Geneva, Illinois. A pioneering independent manufacturer of commercial envelopes since the 1930s, Continental Envelope produces some 2 billion envelopes a year and has clients that include well-known companies in the finance, telecommunications and entertainment industries. According to the announcement, the rooftop solar project began in April 2022 and is now fully operational, with capability to supply 20% to 25% of the facility's overall energy requirements. The company noted that the 908-kW solar project is estimated to offset approximately 18,849 tons of carbon dioxide over the next two decades, or the equivalent of eliminating 42 million car miles or planting 282,000 trees.“Our electrical costs increased 600% since moving in, which made us interested in solar for an ecofriendly solution to our electric costs,” said Continental Envelope project manager Elan Margulies in the press release.“Collaborating with Correlate, we analyzed and found this project made economic sense.”

About Correlate Energy Corp.

Correlate Energy is a publicly traded company strategically positioned to capitalize on America's unstoppable trend toward decentralized energy generation. The company employs a three-pronged strategy to create stockholder value from this multitrillion-dollar trend. First, Correlate seeks to finance, develop and profitably sell localized clean-energy solutions and microgrids to industrial, commercial and residential customers. Secondly, Correlate plans to retain ownership of some of these energy systems and thereby realize ongoing, reliable cash flow. Third, Correlate seeks to acquire proven renewable energy companies in order to exponentially grow earnings per share for investors. Correlate's management and board consist of industry experts who, during their careers, have successfully financed, developed and installed more than two billion dollars of clean-energy projects for their clients. For more information about the company, please visit

