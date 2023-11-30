Techmediabreaks Nilam Resources Inc. (NILA) Announces Techy Trade Acquisition, Positioning In Future Of Finance And Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nilam Resources (OTC: NILA)

today issued an update on corporate and operational activities and announced new direction for the company.“The company and team have been working diligently over the last several months to get all filings, disclosures and corporate information updated and filed on OTC Markets as well as complete a new acquisition. We are pleased with the progress and have achieved Pink Current status and a new direction for the company through the acquisition of Techy Trade,” said NILA CEO Ron McIntyre.“The acquisition of Techy Trade marks a pivotal moment for Nilam Resources Inc. as we step boldly into the future of finance and technology. By harnessing the expertise of Techy Trade and exploring the vast potential of fintech, we are poised to positively contribute to the industry and create lasting change on a global scale.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Nilam Resources Inc.

Nilam Resources is dedicated to exploring and supporting groundbreaking ventures in frontier technologies and applications. With a commitment to excellence, transparency and sustainability, NILA aims to make a positive global impact by revolutionizing traditional finance through innovation. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

