Cannabisnewsbreaks AROYA Unveils CLIMATE ONE, TEROS ONE And AROYA GO At Mjbizcon

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) AROYA by Addium, the preferred cannabis production platform for more than 600 operators across the country, from booth #51005 at MJBizCon in Las Vegas, introduced the latest additions to its portfolio: The CLIMATE ONE Climate Station and The TEROS ONE Substrate Sensors. AROYA's new environmental and substrate sensors are a means through which to access real-time information and to adjust irrigation and climate conditions. The combination lets growers control environmental factors to influence plant growth patterns and outcomes, leading to more effective and sustainable cultivation practices.“AROYA has set a new standard in precision agriculture for cannabis,” said AROYA CEO Scott Campbell.“These devices are not just technological advancements; they're a game-changer for growers who are committed to sustainable and efficient cultivation practices. These announcements embody our commitment to empowering cultivators with the best sensors, software and science – the requisite tools for success.”

In addition, the company introduced AROYA GO, the most advanced cannabis grow kit to ever hit the consumer market. AROYA GO brings the company's industry-leading sensors, data science, intelligence and weather station technology to at-home and craft cannabis cultivation. With the same high-grade hardware, elegant software and real-time analytics used in the world's largest and most advanced grow rooms, plug-and-play AROYA GO democratizes the ability to cultivate top-quality, high-yield craft cannabis.“AROYA GO is a legitimate game-changer for serious, passionate enthusiasts,” Campbell said of the system.

About AROYA

AROYA is the leading cannabis production platform, combining forward-thinking science, sensors and software to empower cultivators with data-driven insights that help them increase yield, scale operations and achieve consistent quality. Based in Pullman, Washington, AROYA brings 30 years of experience in sensor development to the ag-tech industry, enabling cultivators to do more with less while making more purpose-driven decisions for their businesses. For additional information, please visit

AROYA .

