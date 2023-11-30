Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Unveils New Automated Gunshot Detection Systems

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, has launched sales of its Automated Gunshot Detection (“AGD”) systems for both indoor and outdoor settings. According to the announcement, the systems are available as standalone sensors that can be easily mounted to existing structures or with an optional pole-mounting kit and solar power for installation flexibility.

The new AGD system is completely automated and features precision localization, enabling the identification of shots in both horizontal and vertical planes (location and elevation). This ability translates into a significant reduction in police and security response times, thereby expediting the resolution of active shooter threats and helping to save lives. In addition, gunshot detection contributes to reduced false alarms, which can lead to threat fatigue and cause potential inappropriate responses in time of true danger. Gunshot detection systems also complement other security solutions to provide better protection.

Knightscope noted that its existing clients will be able to add the AGD system to any new K1 Blue Light Tower orders; clients will also have the option to upgrade their existing devices. Currently, more than 7,000 KSCP security devices are deployed across the country.

“Once AGD detects a shot, notifications are delivered in less than two seconds (assuming sufficient cellular service) using a multisensor system that is incredibly reliable and minimizes false alarms,” the company stated in the press release.“Knightscope believes that an onsite, hyperfocused, real-time system is significantly more effective than attempting a citywide approach over vast areas.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN