Jushi Holdings Inc. (JUSHF) Featured In Coverage Of Noblecon19

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Jushi Holdings (OTCQX: JUSHF) is a vertically integrated, multi‐state cannabis company engaged in developing and operating high-end retail locations, premium brands, and state-of-the-art cultivation, manufacturing, and processing facilities in both medical and adult‐use markets. The company is focused on building a diverse portfolio of cannabis assets through opportunistic investments, acquisitions, and pursuing application opportunities in attractive limited license markets. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. The company has targeted assets in highly populated, limited licensed medical markets with a trajectory toward adult-use legalization and limited license, fast-growing, large adult-use markets. Operating under the Jushi umbrella is the Beyond Hello, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf retail brands of cannabis dispensaries. For more information, visit the company's website at

