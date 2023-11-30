Investornewsbreaks Blockquarry Corp. (BLQC) Releases Update Of New Missouri Site, Forecasts Revenues

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) BlockQuarry (OTC: BLQC) , a leading Texas-based energy and infrastructure company, is providing an update on the operation of its new Missouri site. The company recently announced the appointment of Lawrence Davis as chief operating office, and the report noted the pivotal part he has played in driving the operational vision for BlockQuarry, including the successful move, reintegration and launch of BlockQuarry's new self-mining site in Macon, Missouri, which the report called one of BlockQuarry's most notable achievements. The report noted that currently, BlockQuarry self-mining operations are live with two pods and annual revenue projected of $1.4 million to $1.7 million. In addition, the report said the company's expansion plans include powering up a total of four pods by the end of the year, with the Macon site designed for immediate scalability, ramping up to 9 MW of operational power from the outset. The projected annual revenue for the site with this increase in capacity would be between $3 million and $3.4 million. BlockQuarry is committed to pushing boundaries and establishing itself as an industry leader. The new site in Macon, which allows the company to showcase its expertise, represents the company's focus on accelerating the growth of BlockQuarry and Pantheon mining operations.“I couldn't be more proud to say with confidence that BlockQuarry has delivered on its promise, achieving operational status before year-end, thanks to our seamless transition to the new Missouri site,” said BlockQuarry president and chair Alonzo Pierce in the press release.“The fact that we were able to turn around this new site, post-Gaffney court ruling, in the short amount of time that we did, reflects our unwavering confidence in Lawrence's leadership and the team that BlockQuarry has put together.”

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry stands as a renowned U.S. collaborator in the fields of energy and infrastructure, with a profound commitment to championing the implementation of carbon-negative industrial energy and fostering its establishment on a widespread scale. The company's expertise lies in provisioning green, sustainable and economically viable energy solutions that cater to industries with substantial power requirements, such as data storage hubs, manufacturing and cryptocurrency mining. Capitalizing on its extensive network in areas best suited for the development of data centers and computational infrastructure, the company is equipped to navigate its clients toward the precise energy solution that their enterprise needs. BlockQuarry shoulders the responsibility of all requisite permits and engagement processes, allowing its clientele to devote their attention fully to the administration of their businesses.

.

