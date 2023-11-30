Investornewsbreaks - Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) Green-Treatment Solution Selected By Sun Pacific For Iconic Clementines

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) , an agrifood tech company that focuses on sustainable operations by significantly reducing the use of pesticides, tackling N2O emissions and producing clean-label, plant-based food, is reporting that its green-treatment solution has been chosen by Sun Pacific for use on Cuties(R) clementines; this is the third consecutive season that Sun Pacific has used Save Foods' solution to treat its iconic Cuties product.
A leading U.S.-based grower, packer and marketer, Sun Pacific is a cornerstone operation in the industry with its Cuties
brand represents the forefront of large-scale California-grown clementine and mandarin production across North America. Save Foods green-treatment solution features a combination of the company's technology and oxidizers designed to protect fresh fruit and vegetables from microbial spoilage and foodborne pathogens that cause decay and foodborne illnesses. The treatments, which can be applied at various stages throughout the production process, leave no harmful residues on the produce or in the environment.
To view the full press release, visit
About Save Foods Inc.
Save Foods is an innovative agrifood tech company that, through its three operational arms, delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., Save Foods' majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals and prolong fresh produce's shelf life. Nitrousink Ltd., Save Foods' majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate nitrous oxide emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. Nitrousink aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. Plantify Foods, Save Foods' minority-owned Canadian subsidiary, offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free and nonallergenic; that use whole natural ingredients; and that are easy to prepare. For more information about the company, visit
.
