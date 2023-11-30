Investornewsbreaks Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) To Effect Reverse Stock Split

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA) , a global vendor of push-to-talk over cellular (“PoC”) devices and cellular signal booster systems, today announced that it will effect a 1-for-7 reverse stock split of its common share, no par value per share (“common share”). The reverse stock split will become effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, and, at the opening of the market on Dec. 4, Siyata's common share will commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a post-split basis. The company's common share will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market the existing trading symbol, SYTA, and a new CUSIP number 83013Q 707 has been assigned as a result of the reverse stock split. The move is primarily intended to bring the company into compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq. There is no guarantee that Siyata will meet the minimum bid price requirement.

To view the full press release, visit



About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile is a B2B global vendor of next generation push-to-talk (“PTT”) over cellular devices, cellular booster systems and video monitoring solutions. Its in-vehicle and rugged devices enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signals in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible. For its video monitoring system, Siyata integrates software that it licenses with off-the-shelf hardware providing customers with an integrated advanced camera system for management and visual monitoring of their fleet vehicles. Siyata's common shares and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols SYTA and SYTAW, respectively. Visit

SiyataMobile

and

UnidenCellular

to learn more.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SYTA are available in the company's newsroom at



