Investornewsbreaks Dealflow Events To Host January Microcap Conference In Atlantic City

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DealFlow Events, host of hundreds of conferences over the past two decades, has announced its next event: the Microcap Conference. Scheduled for Jan. 30–Feb. 1, 2024, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the Microcap Conference will feature a multitrack format that includes microcap company presentations, mainstage keynote presentations and panel discussions. According to the announcement, some 60 companies will be presenting during the two-day event, which will be attended by more than 500 institutional and accredited investors, including senior executives, institutional and high net-worth investors, representatives from brokerage firms and hedge funds, equity research analysts and more.

The event offers an ideal setting for CEOs to present company overviews to professional investors in both group and one-on-one formats. Presenting companies come from a diverse array of sectors, including financial services, industrial assets, cybersecurity, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, clean energy, media and entertainment. The event agenda features a launch party with casino games, drinks and music as well as the Wild Wild West Afterparty, that includes an open bar, hors d'oeuvres, handrolled cigars, real-money games and live music.

