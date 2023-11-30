Detergent-Manufacturing Plant Opens In Nimroz

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ZARANJ (Pajhwok): A detergent-manufacturing plant, established at a cost of $150,000, has been inaugurated in the capital of northwestern Nimroz province, an official said on Thursday.

Mullah Fazel Mohammad Fazli, director of commerce and industry told Pajhwok Afghan News the plant having 30 employees had the capacity to produce five tonnes of detergents daily.

He said the establishment of domestic companies was important for the economic development of the country and the incumbent government stoutly supported such initiatives.

The official urged businesspeople to invest in different sectors and thereby help boost the manufacturing industry in Afghanistan.

