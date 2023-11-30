Minister Of Social Development And Family Meets Korean Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Social Development and Family Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Park Jin on the sidelines of the 5th International Conference on Action with Women and Peace, which started Thursday.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, most notably in the areas of social development and the family, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest. (QNA)

MENAFN30112023000067011011ID1107517303