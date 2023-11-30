Panel Discussions Highlight Day 2 Of Made In Qatar Exhibition

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Made in Qatar 2023 exhibition featured two seminars on Thursday from Qatar Hospitality and Qatar Airways, which focused on business opportunities and tenders for 2024, and from the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on the importance of listing companies.

Nadia Traktar, assistant manager of Procurement at Katara Hospitality, delivered the working paper 'Business Opportunities with Katara', which outlined the opportunities Katara is offering to investors and manufacturers for 2024, with a focus on key tendered sectors, such as food, beverages, furniture, and furnishings, among others. Application for tenders is also available online, she said.

On the other hand, the Qatar Airways procurement team presented and reviewed opportunities for co-operation with Qatari companies and manufacturers during the seminar.

Steven Dow, Vice-President of Strategic Sourcing, reviewed a list of supplies and tenders for 2024. He noted that an e-mail address had been allocated to receive offers from companies and factories participating in the Made in Qatar exhibition for two weeks.

The second seminar, 'Listing on Qatar Stock Exchange', focused on the importance of listing and the role of QSE in economic development. The session was moderated by Hamad Khalil from QSE and featured the participation of Ahmed Hassan, senior business development officer in the Listing Department at QSE, as well as Adam Fathi, director of Investment Banking at Qinvest.

MENAFN30112023000067011011ID1107517302