Moci Highlights Private Sector's Role In Advancing Industrial Development At 'Made In Qatar' Expo

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) is participating in the ninth edition of the 'Made in Qatar' exhibition, highlighting the private sector's involvement in advancing the industrial development, while supporting the national product.

The ministry participates in the exhibition through a pavilion, serving as an insightful showcase to present key aspects of the manufacturing strategy, and projections for the growth of the industrial sector. In addition, it participated in a panel discussion on the future of the industrial sector.

Furthermore, the pavilion sheds light on the ministry's efforts to boost the competitiveness of the national product at local, regional, and global levels. It also emphasises MoCI's role in combating harmful practices detrimental to the national product as well as in mitigating the challenges faced by industrial projects.

The ministry's pavilion exhibits the laws and regulations on commercial registration along with the most important initiatives launched to ease business operations. These include the single window platform and E-services provided through the ministry's official website and mobile application.

The 'Made in Qatar' exhibition serves as a platform that brings together the most prominent national industries and Qatari products. Its primary objectives include supporting the Qatari industry, promoting the national product, facilitating collaboration between Qatari business owners and local companies, and initiating discussions on establishing partnerships directed at enhancing the national industry.

