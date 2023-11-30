Qatar-Brazil Trade Exchange At QR1.9Bn In 2022, Says Sheikh Khalifa

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Trade exchange between Qatar and Brazil stood at QR1 in 2022, stated Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani during the Qatari-Brazilian Business Forum held on Thursday in Doha.

The forum, which was organised by Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, in co-operation with Qatar Chamber, was held in the presence of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and other key officials from the government and private sector.

Attending the forum were Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari and several many board members, as well as Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex) president Jorge Viana, and other Qatari and Brazilian businessmen.

According to Sheikh Khalifa, Brazil is“one of the most important” trade partners to Qatar, citing the presence of many“high quality” and“reasonably priced” Brazilian products in the Qatari market.

He said the investment climate in both countries“is attractive and stimulating,” providing numerous incentives and facilities. He noted that many Qatari investments have been successful in Brazil, particularly in energy, banks, and real estate, among other sectors. QatarEnergy, in a consortium with an international alliance, secured a working interest contract in a significant oil field in Brazil, he also said.

Sheikh Khalifa said many Brazilian companies are operating in Qatar across various sectors. He encouraged Brazilian companies to strengthen their investments in Qatar by collaborating with their Qatari counterparts and fostering active partnerships and commercial alliances that benefit both economies. He also invited Qatari investors to explore opportunities in Brazil and build joint ventures in all sectors.

Similarly, Lula called on Qataris to invest in Brazil and explore the opportunities and benefits being offered by the country in various sectors. He emphasised the importance of activating agreements signed between both countries in trade and investment, expressing Brazil's keen interest in attracting Qatari investments.

Lula lauded Qatar as a major player in the region and a key partner in various fields, both regionally and globally. He also commended its significant role in mediating and promoting peace in the region.

He described Qatar as a platform to access the Middle East region and highlighted Brazil's keenness to open new representative offices in Arab countries. Lula said Brazil is a global producer of food and halal products, making a positive contribution to world food security.

Lula said there is potential for Qatar-Brazil co-operation in infrastructure, ports, airports, railways, agriculture, renewable energy, and oil and gas, adding that Brazilian businessmen are eager to enhance commercial and investment co-operation with their Qatari counterparts.

Viana said Qatar is one of the most prominent investors in many countries worldwide, while Brazil is offering numerous opportunities in infrastructure, aviation, financial services, and energy. He added that Brazilian companies are interested in forging alliances and partnerships with their Qatari counterparts.

