Vanguard Renewables: A Farm-Driven Circular Solution

MENAFN - 3BL) Vanguard Renewables partners with leading food and beverage companies to recycle food and beverage waste on multi-generational dairy farms across the country to make renewable energy via anaerobic digestion. Vanguard has a long-standing partnership with Barstow's Longview Farm, a seventh-generation family farm and member-owner of the Cabot Creamery Cooperative, to host one of Vanguard's Farm Powered® anaerobic digesters.

Barstow's Longview Farm sends their milk to Cabot Creamery Cooperative to be turned into delicious Cabot butter, and the inedible waste produced as a byproduct of that butter manufacturing is sent back to the anaerobic digester on the farm to become renewable energy and low-carbon farm fertilizer. The Cabot Creamery Cooperative closes this circular loop by purchasing the renewable energy that their waste creates to power the butter plant and help decarbonize their operations. This project churns up a host of benefits for the farm, the community, the cooperative, and the planet.

About Vanguard Renewables

Vanguard Renewables, based in Weston, Massachusetts, is a national leader in developing food and dairy waste-to-renewable energy projects. The Company owns and operates on-farm anaerobic digester facilities in the northeast and currently operates manure-only digesters in the south and west for Dominion Energy. Vanguard Renewables plans to expand nationwide to more than 150 anaerobic digestion facilities by 2026. Vanguard Renewables is committed to advancing decarbonization by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from farms and food waste, generating renewable energy, and supporting regenerative agriculture on partner farms via Farm Powered® anaerobic digestion. Vanguard Renewables is a portfolio company of BlackRock Real Assets. To learn more visit