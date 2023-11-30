Removing Barriers To Travel: Expedia Launches New Made To Travel Fund

(MENAFN
- 3BL) Everyone should have access to travel. The Expedia Made to TravelTM Fund supports nonprofits and organizations in pursuing travel equality. To date, the Fund has awarded more than $1 in grants to a diverse set of like-minded organizations, all sharing the common goal of removing barriers to travel.
Learn more about the fund, how you can become the next recipient, and stay tuned for more posts about the grantees.
MENAFN30112023007202015466ID1107517289
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.