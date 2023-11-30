MAC Cosmetics Honors World AIDS Day

(MENAFN- 3BL) November 30, 2023 /3BL/ - In recognition of World AIDS Day on December 1, M·A·C Cosmetics invites its global community to join the fight to end HIV/AIDS by getting the lipstick that gives back 100% to charities helping people impacted by the epidemic.

Funds raised from M·A·C VIVA GLAM lipsticks directly support charities around the world working to reduce new infections and help people currently living with HIV/AIDS, including God's Love We Deliver, Grassroots Soccer, Positive East, Waverly Care, and others.

To encourage people to get tested and know their HIV status, M·A·C is teaming up with Community Healthcare Network to host free and confidential rapid HIV testing on World AIDS Day outside the MAC SoHo store in New York City. M·A·C Cosmetics UK & Ireland also served as a Platinum Sponsor for this year's Red Run in London, helping to raise over £230K+ for local HIV charities, and employees in New York volunteered to prepare meals at God's Love We Deliver.

“Giving back to our community has always been core to our brand DNA, and we are proud of the incredible strides M·A·C VIVA GLAM has made in helping people affected by HIV/AIDS over the past three decades. However, there are still millions of people around the world still in need of our support,” says Aïda Moudachirous-Rébois, Global Chief Marketing Officer, M·A·C Cosmetics.“This World AIDS Day serves as another key moment to rally our community around our mission of creating an AIDS-free generation.”

VIVA GLAM was started in 1994 by M·A·C founders Frank Toskan and the late Frank Angelo who saw the HIV/AIDS epidemic directly affecting their community in Toronto. They created M·A·C VIVA GLAM Lipsticks, which donated 100% of the selling price to organizations serving people impacted by HIV/AIDS. Thanks to this powerful mission, nearly 30 years later VIVA GLAM has raised more than $520 million USD (and counting).

“I am so proud to work for a brand like M·A·C who truly puts their money where their mouth is,” says Dominic Skinner, M·A·C Director of Makeup Artistry and Patron of VIVA GLAM charity Positive East.“M·A·C VIVA GLAM inspires me every day and reminds me that I work for a brand that is truly changing the world one lipstick at a time.”

While great progress has been made over the past several decades in reducing AIDS-related deaths and new HIV infections, the fight is far from over. More than 39 million people around the world are currently living with HIV, which continues to disproportionately impact certain populations --particularly young women and adolescent girls, gay and bisexual men, transgender women, and racial and ethnic minorities.

