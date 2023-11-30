Westside Wise Podcast: Don Bernards And Matt Paschall Highlight Baker Tilly's Develup Program

( MENAFN - 3BL) In an episode of Quest Community Development Corporation's Westside Wise podcast Don Bernards and Matt Paschall join host Ebony Ford for a conversation focused on Baker Tilly's DevelUp program. They share how the initiative seeks to empower and increase underrepresented developers in the commercial real estate industry. Listen now:

