COP28 2023: What To Expect From PM Modi's Visit To Dubai | 5 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the COP 28 meeting in Dubai on Friday, December 1. He will be leaving for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later Thursday evening. The annual climate summit began on November 30 and will conclude on December 12, 2023. However, the prime minister will return to India later Friday evening, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said in a briefing on Thursday to expect from PM Modi's visit to DubaiKwatra said PM Modi will deliver his address at the opening session of the World Climate Action Summit his address to the COP28, the prime minister will also be participating in three high-level side events - of which two are being co-hosted by India. The first high-level event being co-hosted by India and the UAE is the in DubaI. This initiative is based on the Green Credit programme, which was notified by the Ministry of Environment in October this year second side event co-hosted by India and Sweden is the launch of LeadIT 2.0. It is \"essentially a leadership group for energy transition\", Kwatra said. \"This was a joint initiative launched by India and Sweden in 2019 at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York. This initiative fosters collaboration among the decision-makers bringing together both the public sector and the private sector with the objective of accelerating the industry transition to net zero emissions,\" India's foreign secretary said prime minister will also be participating in another high-level event which is titled \"Transforming Climate Finance\". This will be hosted by the presidency of COP28 - the UAE prime minister is also scheduled to attend a set of bilateral meetings with many of his counterparts on the sidelines of COP28 World Climate Action Summit in the UAE, Kwatra said United Nation's COP28 climate summit in Dubai opened on Thursday with nations urged to make faster cuts to planet-warming emissions and phase out fossil fuels. The Egyptian president of COP27 Sameh Shoukry kicked off the summit to hand over the presidency to the oil-rich United Arab Emirates.

