The Bea World Festival, the International Festival of Events and Live Communication held in Rome, awarded FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony and Al Nehem the WhaleShark, The Lusail Icon, the gold medals for Best Sporting Event and Best Creative Installation.\r

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022's 30-minute opening ceremony, which was voted the Best Sporting Event, was televised in over 170 countries and went down in football history.\r

The WhaleShark, also known as the Lusail Icon, created by artist Marco Balich, who won recognition for his use of Qatar 2022 as a backdrop to represent Qatar's desire to preserve its natural environment.\r

Witnessed by over 70,000 onlookers throughout the event, the installation has now become a new national landmark and a lasting symbol of sustainability.

