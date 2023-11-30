Best Sporting Event Award To FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022'S Opening Ceremony

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Doha - Asdaf News:\r\n\r\nThe Bea World Festival, the International Festival of Events and Live Communication held in Rome, awarded FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony and Al Nehem the WhaleShark, The Lusail Icon, the gold medals for Best Sporting Event and Best Creative Installation.\r\n\r\nThe FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022's 30-minute opening ceremony, which was voted the Best Sporting Event, was televised in over 170 countries and went down in football history.\r\n\r\nThe WhaleShark, also known as the Lusail Icon, created by artist Marco Balich, who won recognition for his use of Qatar 2022 as a backdrop to represent Qatar's desire to preserve its natural environment.\r\n\r\nWitnessed by over 70,000 onlookers throughout the event, the installation has now become a new national landmark and a lasting symbol of sustainability.
