The Sleep Advisors Help You Find The Right Mattress For A Pain-Free Night's Sleep

(MENAFN- Pressat) Are you suffering from chronic pain that disrupts your sleep? An orthopaedic mattress can provide the support and pressure relief you need to rest comfortably and wake up feeling refreshed. The Sleep Advisors, a team of sleep experts, have compiled a list of the best orthopaedic mattresses on the market to help you find the perfect one for your needs.

What to Consider When Buying an Orthopaedic Mattress

When shopping for an orthopaedic mattress, there are several factors to consider, including:



Type: Memory foam, hybrid, and gel memory foam mattresses are good pain relief options.

Support and firmness: The firmness of your mattress should depend on your sleeping position. Side sleepers need softer mattresses, while stomach sleepers need firmer mattresses.

Pressure relief : Orthopedic mattresses should provide pressure relief to help alleviate pain.

Sleep position: Your sleep position affects how your body aligns on the mattress, so it's important to choose a mattress that supports your natural sleeping position.

Edge support: Edge support prevents you from rolling off the mattress and provides additional support when you sit on the edge of the bed. Motion isolation: Motion isolation is important if you sleep with a partner who moves around at night.

Our Top Picks for Orthopedic Mattresses

The Sleep Advisors have tested hundreds of mattresses and selected the following as the best orthopaedic mattresses for pain relief:

Best Overall: Simba Hybrid Luxe Mattress

Best Value: Emma NextGen Premium mattress

Best Gel Memory Foam: Inofia Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Best Luxury: Winston's Finest Pure Wool 11500 Pillow Top Mattress

Best for Lower Back & Hip Pain: Silentnight 7 Zone Memory Foam Rolled Mattress

Additional Tips for Reducing Pain

In addition to choosing the right mattress, there are other things you can do to reduce back and joint pain, such as:



Maintaining good posture: Keep your spine aligned throughout the day, including when you are sleeping, sitting, and walking.

Getting regular exercise: Physical activity helps to maintain a healthy weight and strengthen your muscles, which can help to reduce pain.

Avoiding bed rest: Only stay in bed when you are sleeping. Get up and move around throughout the day.

Keeping your feet shoulder-width apart: This helps to maintain good posture and reduce strain on your back. Rolling your shoulders: This simple exercise can help to loosen tight muscles and reduce pain.

If you are suffering from chronic pain, an orthopaedic mattress can be a valuable investment in your health and well-being. By choosing the right mattress and following the additional tips above, you can improve your sleep quality and reduce your pain.