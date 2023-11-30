Process Management International Ltd Acquires Capella Associates Ltd, Consolidating Their Position As The Leading Performance Improvement Specialist

MENAFN - Pressat) The Performance Improvement consultancy and training firm, Process Management International Ltd (PMI), announces the acquisition of Capella Associates Ltd, the Improvement Apprenticeship delivery specialist, from its founder, Kate Smith. The transaction was completed today, 30th November 2023, and consolidates PMI's position as the leading Performance Improvement specialist. Kate Smith joins the board of PMI on a permanent basis and becomes a Managing Partner maintaining responsibility for Apprenticeships.​

Rich Seddon, CEO of PMI , said,“We are delighted to welcome Capella to the PMI family and thank Kate and the team for coming on this journey with us. We've been working on this deal for 10 months to ensure the cultural compatibility of our businesses and have been delighted with progress so far. We're most excited, though, about what it means to our customers; with immediate effect, they now have access to the full resources and capabilities of both companies. PMI clients will be able to access Improvement Apprenticeships, and Capella learners will immediately benefit from PMI's industry-leading learning portfolio. We've got a world-class team and a world-class service offering, and we can't wait to talk to our clients about them.”

Kate Smith, founder of Capella , said,“We're hugely excited about joining with PMI, and all the opportunities this will bring for everyone involved. Working together, our great teams are perfectly placed to deliver outstanding performance improvement for our clients. I'd like to thank the Capella team for being part of this process, and our clients for their continued support. I'd also like to thank PMI for providing a new home for Capella, which will enable the Capella star to shine even brighter.”



