James Foster ́S Luxury Spirit Partners Are Tapping Into The Brandy Market

(MENAFN- Pressat) James Foster is a connoisseur of high-end alcoholic beverages who has facilitated luxury spirit ageing programs for high-net-worth individuals and companies for many years. He is also the founder of Luxury Spirit Partners (LSP) in France. LSP focuses on a market that has been kept secret by HNWs and institutions: Brandy .

With many companies already operating in the whisky and wine markets for retail investors across the globe, James has identified a gap in the market for aged limited-run Brandy. He has, therefore, set up a network of contacts in the Brandy ageing business and has partnered with a large distillery in the Cognac region of France to produce, distil, and age his latest alcoholic adventure.

LSP offers individuals the opportunity to purchase their own Brandy and become partners with them. The Brandy will be fully managed by LSP and sold on behalf of the individual after a 5-year ageing period . Partners can expect to earn between 9% and 14% per annum for their Brandy ageing investment .

If you're interested in learning more about this opportunity or the company involved, please feel free to email them directly at ... .