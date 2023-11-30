Dochq Transforms Employee Wellness With Remote Physio Services, Providing Benefits For Employers And Insurers

(MENAFN- Pressat)



DocHQ unveils innovative AI physiotherapy tool to help injury rehab and reduce absenteeism

The cutting-edge technology tracks users' movements and provides real-time feedback The technology is designed to hasten employees' return to work via higher adherence rates, increased convenience and enhanced motivation

30 November 2023, London

Leading provider of healthcare solutions DocHQ announces a breakthrough in employee wellness. In pursuit of the company's commitment to revolutionise healthcare, it has introduced remote physiotherapy services aimed at enhancing the health and productivity of employees while aiding in reducing health insurance costs.

DocHQ's cutting-edge remote physiotherapy services use the latest AI technology alongside a team of chartered physiotherapists to empower employees to effectively manage musculoskeletal injury or pain. The wellbeing company aims to substantially decrease absenteeism, thereby enhancing workplace productivity and reducing the amount of insurance claims, helping keep premiums low in the long-term.

How DocHQ Physio works

Reduces absenteeism at work

Early access to physiotherapy significantly reduces absenteeism, positioning DocHQ Physio as an invaluable employee benefit. The service allows employees to take control of their pain and discomfort by doing strengthening exercises regularly, leading to quicker recovery and increased productivity.

Accessible and convenient

DocHQ offers personalised 1:1 physio advice, tailored assessments and customised treatment plans. The real-time progress tracking ensures timely adjustments, aiding swifter and more effective recovery for employees. Adherence rates are high due to the fact the physio tracks progress and adjusts the programme accordingly.

Lowers costs for insurers

By increasing adherence rates, users require fewer physio sessions. This means insurers can keep their premiums consistent while adding value for the customer and helping them exercise to maintain strength.

Leveraging the latest AI technology

DocHQ Physio's innovative AI movement-tracking software maps 111 points on the user's body while they do the physio programme, helping guide them through the exercises. This ensures precise execution and allows physios to monitor and optimise users' progress, boosting the treatment's effectiveness and speeding recovery and return to work.

Builds a resilient workforce

By helping prevent injuries, DocHQ Physio addresses prevalent MSK issues, including neck and back pain, and other desk-based or manual labour conditions and injuries. By regularly adhering to the exercises, it creates a resilient and content workforce, crucial for a healthy work environment.

DocHQ's CEO Madhur Srivastava said: “DocHQ Physio holds considerable promise to notably enhance both patient experience and rehabilitation results during prehab and postoperative phases. Our working hypothesis posits that patients on NHS waiting lists stand to gain significant benefits from DocHQ Physio. We are keen to validate this assertion through our meticulous research.”

DocHQ's Physiotherapy Lead Tiggy Corben said: “Patients often fail to do their physio exercises due to uncertainty over what to do and lack of reassurance that they are doing it correctly. AI exercises will give them feedback, meaning their exercise techniques can be instantly corrected. DocHQ Physio allows physiotherapists to not only see whether the patient is doing the exercises, but also how accurately they are performing them. This allows remote and cost-effective adjustments to their treatment programme.”

Investing in DocHQ's remote physiotherapy services empowers health insurers to actively reduce absenteeism, empower employees and cultivate a healthier, more productive workplace.

For additional information on how DocHQ Physio can benefit your insured members and to explore collaboration opportunities, please contact Joe Stewart.

DocHQ commercial enquiries:

Joe Stewart

Sales development representative, DocHQ

Email: ...

Tel: 033 00 880645

DocHQ media enquiries:

Melanie Rutherford

Marketing manager, DocHQ

Email: ...

Tel: 07791 750301

Notes to Editors

About DocHQ

DocHQ is your wellbeing partner. As a UK employee benefits provider, our vision is to enable people to make informed health choices and inspire them to improve their quality of life. We are a specialist medical technology provider aimed at enhancing employee wellbeing at work and home as well as working with insurers – connecting businesses, providers and consumers through technology.

From employee health and wellness programmes to physical wellness in the workplace and at home, DocHQ combines medical expertise and technology to offer wellbeing services and solutions in a post-pandemic world. Through developing a network of private clinics and providers across Europe, we deliver a range of employee benefits including Physiotherapy, Health Checks, Fitness, Nutrition and Travel Health.