-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Two Minors Detained In Spain During Anti-Terrorist Operation


11/30/2023 10:09:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Spanish Civil Guard detained two minors on suspicion of involvement in terrorism, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

According to their information, the detainees are accused of distributing "propaganda materials of the terrorist organization Islamic State, which contained incitement" to commit attacks.

"At present, both in Spain and in Europe, an increase in the number of investigations against minors in the context of jihadist terrorism has been recorded," the Civil Guard added.

Now Spain has declared the fourth level of the terrorist threat out of five possible. Alleged extremists are regularly detained in the country.

MENAFN30112023000195011045ID1107516625

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search