Two Minors Detained In Spain During Anti-Terrorist Operation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Spanish Civil Guard detained two minors on suspicion of
involvement in terrorism, Azernews reports, citing
foreign media outlets.
According to their information, the detainees are accused of
distributing "propaganda materials of the terrorist organization
Islamic State, which contained incitement" to commit attacks.
"At present, both in Spain and in Europe, an increase in the
number of investigations against minors in the context of jihadist
terrorism has been recorded," the Civil Guard added.
Now Spain has declared the fourth level of the terrorist threat
out of five possible. Alleged extremists are regularly detained in
the country.
