Azerbaijan Presents Green Energy Concept At COP 28

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Being one of the main factors affecting surroundings, humankind
has tried to adapt the environment according to its needs
throughout history. Even in pre-historic times, as humankind spread
from Africa to other continents, many local animals and even plants
started to go extinct in places where humankind stepped upon them.
Later, it impacted the environment by domesticating animals and
plants. However, human activity affecting the environment soared
after industrialization and reached such an extent that nature
commenced threatening humankind itself.
Comprehending the real danger, every year the leaders of
countries throughout the world have come together to determine,
identify, assess, and cope with climate issues since the Rio Summit
in 1992, which is dubbed the COP (Conference of the Parties). Under
the 1992 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change,
countries around the world try to find ways to reduce greenhouse
gas emissions globally. In COP21, which was held in Paris, it was
determined to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5C above
pre-industrial levels by 2100 and to act to adapt to the already
existing effects of climate change.
This year, Dubai is holding COP28. As usual, more than 100 heads
of state and government, as well as about 100,000 representatives,
are expected to attend the said event to identify the climate risks
stemming from human actions and to discuss how to cope with
them.
Azerbaijan is also participating in COP28 with a large
delegation and will discuss and inform the world community about
its achievements in the fields of ecology and climate.
It is worth noting that after ratifying the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change in 1995, Azerbaijan joined
international efforts to mitigate the negative effects of global
climate change.
In accordance with Article 12 of the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change, as a (developing) country not included in Annex 1
of the Convention, Azerbaijan submits a report on its emissions to
the Secretariat of the Convention every four years.
In addition to the Convention, the Republic of Azerbaijan
ratified the Paris Agreement in 2016 and set a goal of a 35%
reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to the base
year (1990) as its contribution to initiatives to mitigate the
effects of global climate change.
Increasing the share of renewable energy sources in electricity
production to 24% by 2026 and to 30% by 2030 is envisaged in the
"Socio-economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
for 2022-2026".
Azerbaijan will be represented for the first time with its own
pavilion at the said event. In the pavilion built on an area of 254
m2, it is planned to hold parallel meetings (side events) and
seminars with various local, regional, and international
organisations, in addition to the display of virtual exhibits that
reflect the work done by our country in the field of combating
climate change, mitigation, and adaptation measures.
Azerbaijan has many things to demonstrate to the world in
decarbonization as examples. The green energy concept of Azerbaijan
ranks first. So to say, the green energy concept is Azerbaijan's
source of pride. As is known, Azerbaijan is a country of fossil
fuels, with one-third of its GDP accounted for oil and gas and 90
percent of its exports comprised of energy. Despite being rich in
oil and gas reserves, Azerbaijan pays special attention to the
development of the renewable energy sector and will become an
exporter of green and hydrogen energy in the near future. The
country intends to ensure 30 percent of its electricity from
renewable sources by 2030. Azerbaijan has 200 GW of electricity
potential, and the country aims to turn 25 GW of this potential
into electricity in the coming years. Azerbaijan intends to export
5 GW of electricity to Europe by 2030. A total of 4 GW will be
exported under the Black Sea, and one GW will be exported from
Nakhchivan through Turkiye.
For this purpose, Azerbaijan signed contracts with the leading
green energy companies in the world, such as Masdar, ACWA Power,
Fortescue, bp etc, to construct power plants.
Note that in October of this year, the 230-megawatt Garadagh
Solar Power Station built by the Masdar company was inaugurated in
Azerbaijan. It is the largest solar power plant in the Caspian Sea
and the Caucasus region.
Besides, on May 18, 2021, President Ilham Aliyev, who met with
public representatives in Agdam, declared that the entire Garabagh
zone will be a "green energy" zone. In Garabagh and Eastern
Zangazur, 170 megawatt hydroelectric power stations were put into
use in 2021-2023. By the end of 2024, this number will reach 270
megawatts. In a few years, the total capacity of hydroelectric
power stations in the territories liberated from Armenian
occupation will be 500 megawatts.
No doubt that the more electricity or energy generated from
renewable sources, the safer the world will be.
MENAFN30112023000195011045ID1107516624
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.