Zelensky, Scholz Discuss Further Defense Cooperation

In a phone call, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz discussed further defense cooperation.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, Zelensky thanked Scholz for Gernany's 'winter' defense aid package, including four IRIS-T systems.

The President of Ukraine also expressed gratitude to the German side for a multi-year financial assistance program.

“Along with Germany's significant reinforcement of our air defense, these are the best signs of unflagging support from your country. I highly appreciate that all our agreements are being fulfilled,” Zelensky noted.

Additionally, the two leaders spoke of the situation on the battlefield.

Zelensky told Scholz about his morning visit to the Kharkiv region's Kupiansk, as well as Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa the day before.

Separately, the Head of State briefed the Chancellor of Germany on the security situation in the Black Sea, the functioning of the 'grain corridor', and the measures intended to further protect civilian navigation in the region.

The President of Ukraine thanked the German side for their involvement in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, namely for delegating a representative of Germany to the meeting of advisors in Malta and for the readiness to join the next consultations.

The interlocutors coordinated positions in the run-up to the upcoming bilateral and multilateral events at various levels.

President Zelensky emphasized the importance of ensuring unity within the European Union in making a decision to start accession talks with Ukraine, as well as to allocate EUR 50 billion in aid for the coming years.

