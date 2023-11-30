-->


Foreign Ministers Of Azerbaijan And Hungary Meet


11/30/2023 10:09:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .

The ministers met within the framework of participation in the 30th meeting of the Council of Ministers for Foreign Affairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Various aspects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary, as well as current issues of regional and international security, were discussed at the meeting.

Will be updated

