Kazakh President Invites President Of Serbia To Visit Kazakhstan


11/30/2023 10:09:23 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 30. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu during his official visit to Belgrade was received by the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, Trend reports.

Kazakh FM conveyed to the president of Serbia the best wishes and warm greetings from President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and also conveyed the invitation of Kazakh president to visit Astana next year.

During the bilateral meeting, Vucic noted with satisfaction the high level of bilateral cooperation, the development of a sustainable political dialogue at the highest and high levels, as well as effective interaction both in the bilateral format and within international structures.

Nurtleu informed about the negotiations with his Serbian counterpart, during which agreements on the activation of comprehensive ties were reached.

"Astana and Belgrade have every reason to be proud of trusting relations based on common interests," he said.

The sides stressed the prospects for cooperation in the military-technical field, agriculture, transport and logistics, tourism, education and culture.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on topical issues of global and regional security.

