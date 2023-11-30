Kazakh President Invites President Of Serbia To Visit Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 30. Deputy Prime
Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu
during his official visit to Belgrade was received by the President
of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, Trend reports.
Kazakh FM conveyed to the president of Serbia the best wishes
and warm greetings from President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart
Tokayev and also conveyed the invitation of Kazakh president to
visit Astana next year.
During the bilateral meeting, Vucic noted with satisfaction the
high level of bilateral cooperation, the development of a
sustainable political dialogue at the highest and high levels, as
well as effective interaction both in the bilateral format and
within international structures.
Nurtleu informed about the negotiations with his Serbian
counterpart, during which agreements on the activation of
comprehensive ties were reached.
"Astana and Belgrade have every reason to be proud of trusting
relations based on common interests," he said.
The sides stressed the prospects for cooperation in the
military-technical field, agriculture, transport and logistics,
tourism, education and culture.
During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on topical
issues of global and regional security.
