Visa Explains 'Open Banking' Benefits For Azerbaijan's Financial Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. One of the
advantages of open banking is new opportunities for consumers and
business, said Vice President, Regional Manager Central Asia and
Azerbaijan at Visa Cristina Doros during the panel Open Banking and
APIs: Ensuring Secure Data Exchange and Innovation in Payments" at
the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku, Trend reports.
"Open banking has compelling benefits: secure data exchange,
privacy, and creating additional value for customers. The
technology also helps to make processes more efficient, collect
more data, and analyze it, including with the help of artificial
intelligence. Open banking will expand financial inclusion, which
will open new opportunities for further development of the
financial sector in Azerbaijan," she emphasized.
InMerge, considered the largest innovation summit in the region,
is designed to bring together leading companies, startups, and
investors to discuss the topic of innovation and possible
collaborations.
The summit is taking place in Baku from November 30 through
December 1.
