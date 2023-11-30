Regular Political Dialogue Held Between Azerbaijan, NATO (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina, the Foreign Ministry told Trend .

Bayramov and Colomina met today within the framework of the 30th Meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, regional and international issues, as well as the process of normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and prospects of negotiations.

The sides emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan's regular political dialogue and the development of practical cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, contributing to peace and security in the region and beyond.

Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the steps towards promoting the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues being of mutual interest.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel