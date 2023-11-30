Regular Political Dialogue Held Between Azerbaijan, NATO (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with NATO Deputy
Assistant Secretary Special Representative for the Caucasus and
Central Asia Javier Colomina, the Foreign Ministry told Trend .
Bayramov and Colomina met today within the framework of the 30th
Meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council.
During the meeting, they discussed issues of the current agenda
of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, regional and
international issues, as well as the process of normalization of
Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and prospects of negotiations.
The sides emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan's regular
political dialogue and the development of practical cooperation
between Azerbaijan and NATO, contributing to peace and security in
the region and beyond.
Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the steps towards promoting the
process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and
Armenia.
The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional
issues being of mutual interest.
