Fortune Institute Of International Business Spearheads Inclusivity At Delhi\'S \Purple Bharat Utsav\ On World Disability Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 30th November 2023: Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB), together with Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association (IDEA), Humanity and Inclusion (HI); is proud to announce their thoughtful initiative, \"Purple Bharat Utsav\", a pioneering event scheduled to commemorate World Disability Day on 30th November 2023 at FIIB (Fortune Institute of International Business) Campus, New Delhi.



As the world deals with unprecedented challenges, FIIB takes a pioneering step in hosting this one-of-a-kind event on World Disability Day. The \"Purple Bharat Utsav\" signifies Delhi\'s premier inclusive festival, curated to champion diversity, acknowledge remarkable achievements in disability, and underscore the significance of inclusivity in today\'s society.



\"Purple Bharat Utsav\" is a one-day festival crafted to spotlight the diversity and talents of individuals with disabilities. The event promises a diverse range of engaging programmes, including insightful round table discussions with corporates and influential opinion leaders. With a primary focus on fostering inclusivity and accessibility across all spheres of life, this event holds special significance as part of the World Disability Day celebrations.



\"Through the planned dialogs and showcases throughout the day, our aim is to sensitize organizations to embrace inclusivity as a core part of their approach. Our corporate panel will deliberate on understanding disability holistically to propose a roadmap for disability mainstreaming within organizations. This event is our humble effort to set the stage for recognizing disability inclusion as a key aspect of each company\'s DEI framework.\", said Ms. Radhika Shrivastava, Executive Director of FIIB (Fortune Institute of International Business).



Formerly, FIIB had joined forces with the Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association (IDEA) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote inclusive entrepreneurship. This strategic partnership was a testament to empowering individuals with disabilities (PWDs) in the field of entrepreneurship.



FIIB stands at the forefront of championing inclusivity and is proud to host this pioneering event that aims to redefine the narrative surrounding diversity and inclusion.





About Fortune Institute of International Business



With a legacy spanning over two decades, Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) is a distinguished provider of top-tier business education, fostering a tight-knit community of students, faculty, staff, alumni, and businesses. Located in Delhi NCR, FIIB boasts a network of over 3000+ accomplished alumni and offers Post-graduate (PGDM) and Doctoral (E/FPM) programs designed to yield tangible learning outcomes. The programs at FIIB aim to elevate the knowledge base, enhance career readiness, and fortify professional identity, positioning the students as a part of the next generation of management thinkers and leaders. FIIB has been recognized in the Prime Performance Plaques for MHW Rankings 2023 and has also garnered accolades including the Great Place to Work certificate, Gold Band in Mental Health and Wellness, and the prestigious \"Certificate of Excellence for Promising Institute for Employability Skills in North India\" at the India International Education Excellence.

User :- Shreya Mathur

Email :...