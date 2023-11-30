Diwan: Amir's Health Condition Remains Stable

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- The health condition of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah remains stable, said the Amiri Diwan Minister Thursday. Amiri Diwan Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah expressed wishes of good health and rapid recovery for His Highness the Amir. (end) gta

