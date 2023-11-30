King Departs For Dubai To Participate In COP28

Amman, Nov. 30 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah departed for Dubai on Thursday to participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28, hosted by the United Arab Emirates.King Abdullah is slated to deliver Jordan's address at the conference, and to meet with a number of heads of state participating in the conference.His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II was sworn in as Regent in the presence of Cabinet members.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.