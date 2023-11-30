King Discusses Coordinating Humanitarian Response In Gaza In Meetings With Heads Of International Organisations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 30 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday discussed means of stepping up coordination on the humanitarian response in Gaza, during a series of meetings held in Amman with a number of heads of international agencies working on aid to the Strip.King Abdullah met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy H. McCain, International Committee of the Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, and President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency Tanaka Akihiko, on the sidelines of the international meeting on "Coordinating Gaza Emergency Relief" that Jordan hosted to coordinate humanitarian relief in Gaza.The meetings, attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, covered the challenges facing international agencies in delivering aid to people in Gaza, and means of overcoming them, as well as the need to allow the uninterrupted delivery of aid to the Strip, and increase the volume of relief aid.Emergency needs in Gaza on the short and medium terms were also discussed, as well as the necessary measures to work collectively towards bridging gaps and adequately addressing on-the-ground needs, including ensuring the availability of food, water, medicine, and energy supplies, in addition to the infrastructure needed to sustain aid delivery.