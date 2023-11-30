Safadi Meets With HIMAM Coalition

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 30 - (Petra) -Lower House Speaker, Ahmed Safadi, stressed importance of the civil society institutions' role in conveying suffering of the Gaza Strip, which is witnessing genocidal massacres brutally committed by the Israeli occupation forces against civilians, women and children.During a meeting Thursday with Coordination Committee for Civil Society Organizations (HIMAM), Safadi said Israel's aggression and crimes against Gaza people require a comprehensive review of the concepts of human rights and international law.For her part, HIMAM Coordinator, Hadeel Abdel Aziz, said civil society organizations are keen to play any role to help brethren in Gaza and the entire Palestinian territories, amid Israel's genocide and crimes.HIMAM, she noted, has taken multiple steps in this regard by issuing letters and statements to international partners and international human rights organizations that affirm right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and reject Israeli occupation's crimes against women and children as self-defense.Abdel Aziz waived the International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award, which she received from the US State Department last March, protesting the unconditional U.S. support for Israel's aggression on Gaza Strip.