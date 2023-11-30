Hneifat Checks On Turmeric Cultivation Project In Madaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, Nov. 30 (Petra) -Minister of Agriculture, Khaled Hneifat, on Thursday checked on a pilot project for growing turmeric in Al-Wala district in central Madaba governorate.Touring the project, Hneifat expressed admiration for this pioneering idea that provides a source to meet deficit crops in Jordan, noting that the Kingdom imports up to 1,100 tonnes of turmeric annually.Hneifat added that the local market needs this agricultural product, as the ministry is working to support these crops for their economic impact on achieving Jordan's food security and providing hundreds of job opportunities for Jordanians.For his part, Head of Thilal Cooperative, which supervises the project, Jamal Bawarid, valued the ministry's role to support turmeric cultivation, especially since crop harvest heralds "remarkable" success in its first season.The society, he noted, seeks to expand this income-generating agriculture, which creates job opportunities that contribute to achieving local development.