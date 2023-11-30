Gabon's Transitional President Arrives In United Arab Emirates To Participate In Conference Of Parties (COP 28)

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

General Brice Oligui Nguema, Gabon's Transitional President, arrived in the UAE today in response to an invitation from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to participate in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

He was welcomed at Al Maktoum International Airport by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

The UAE will host the COP28 meetings at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation.