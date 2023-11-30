Hodusoft Honored With Omnichannel Excellence Award At NXTGEN BPO CONFEX & AWARDS 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) HoduSoft, one of the leading players in contact center solutions industry, has secured yet another accolade, the prestigious "Omnichannel Excellence in Contact Center Solutions" award at the NXTGEN BPO CONFEX & AWARDS 2023. This recognition highlights HoduSoft's commitment to innovation and its role in redefining the process of customer engagement through advanced omnichannel communication solutions.

The NXTGEN BPO CONFEX & AWARDS is a well-renowned platform that brings together leaders and technology enthusiasts in the BPO and contact center solutions industry to share their insights on seamless technology integration, latest trends, and ways to achieve success in today's highly competitive business landscape. It honors organizations at the forefront of transforming the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and contact center industry.

With a focus on improving customer experience and operational efficiency, HoduCC is designed to empower BPOs to achieve their business goals efficiently. HoduSoft's recognition for "Omnichannel Excellence" showcases its dedication to providing seamless communication across various platforms.

"We are proud to receive the 'Omnichannel Excellence in Contact Center Solutions' award from one of the most prestigious platforms- NXTGEN BPO CONFEX & AWARDS 2023,” said Kartik Khambhati (the Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer) at HoduSoft.“This recognition further encourages us to continue to bring innovation and customer-centric communication solutions to help businesses achieve greater success in the industry.”

He further added,“We understand the importance of seamless communication and omnichannel approach to customer engagement. Therefore, we provide businesses with the tools they need to excel in the field of omnichannel communication.”

About HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is one of the leading providers of innovative communication software and solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of products designed to enhance business communications. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, HoduSoft empowers businesses across various industries, including BPO, to enhance their communication and collaboration processes.

