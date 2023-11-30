This Season Proved More Fruitful Than Previous Ones, Azerbaijani Gymnast Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Nikita Simonov, an Azerbaijani gymnast competing in the 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Championship in men's artistic gymnastics at the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena, told reporters that he is pleased with his training this year, Trend reports.

"This season has been more successful than the previous two. I believe I did well at the World Championships," the gymnast remarked.

"With so many starts this year, I know what mistakes to avoid and what to adjust and improve in the program." "I am confident that everything will work out for me next year," he said.

The athlete stressed that the Azerbaijan Championship is the year's final competition.

"But we don't reduce the intensity because next year has very serious stages - qualification for the Olympic Games, so we are training intensively," he said.

The 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Championship in men's artistic gymnastics and the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Championship in women's artistic gymnastics take place in the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from November 30 through December 1, 2023.

The competitions are attended by 60 athletes representing Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, Olympic Sports Complex in Sumgayit, Zira Cultural Center, and the sports department in Balakan.

