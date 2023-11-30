This Season Proved More Fruitful Than Previous Ones, Azerbaijani Gymnast Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Nikita Simonov,
an Azerbaijani gymnast competing in the 28th Azerbaijan
Championship and Baku Open Championship in men's artistic
gymnastics at the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena,
told reporters that he is pleased with his training this year,
Trend reports.
"This season has been more successful than the previous two. I
believe I did well at the World Championships," the gymnast
remarked.
"With so many starts this year, I know what mistakes to avoid
and what to adjust and improve in the program." "I am confident
that everything will work out for me next year," he said.
The athlete stressed that the Azerbaijan Championship is the
year's final competition.
"But we don't reduce the intensity because next year has very
serious stages - qualification for the Olympic Games, so we are
training intensively," he said.
The 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Championship in
men's artistic gymnastics and the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and
Baku Open Championship in women's artistic gymnastics take place in
the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from
November 30 through December 1, 2023.
The competitions are attended by 60 athletes representing Ojag
Sports Club, Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic
Reserve for Gymnastics, Olympic Sports Complex in Sumgayit, Zira
Cultural Center, and the sports department in Balakan.
