Innovation Summit Is Being Held With The Sponsorship Of Bakcell (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Bakcell, the country's largest private mobile operator, has once
again supported innovation as a "Speed and Telecom Partner" of the
“InMerge Innovation Summit."
With Bakcell serving as the anchor sponsor, "PASHA Holding" is
organizing the biggest summit in the region to take place at the
Baku Congress Center from November 30 to December 1, 2023. Known
for its unwavering support for innovation and high-tech
initiatives, Bakcell has maintained its dynamic role as a sponsor
of innovation events for the 3rd year.
The summit is aimed at bringing together the top leaders in the
field of technology, companies, and innovative start-ups and
supporting the development of the innovation ecosystem in the
region. On the first day of the event, Bakcell CEO Klaus Mueller
shared his knowledge and experience with the audience and exchanged
useful ideas with the participants.
“We are pleased to be the "Speed and Telecom Partner" of this
event as a company that consistently stands out for its innovative
solutions in the telecommunications sector. During the past period,
we have taken serious steps in telecommunications by providing
subscribers with VoLTE, the most modern voice technology, and the
updated Bakcell application. As a result of our success, in 2023,
we were awarded the "Speedtest" award by the company Ookla® and
received the title of "Azerbaijan's fastest operator." We will
further strengthen our large-scale activities in bringing the most
advanced technologies to the country in the coming period." - said
Klaus Mueller.
Bakcell is currently conducting large-scale campaigns across the
country with the slogan "The fastest in the country". The company
is part of“NEQSOL Holding”.
